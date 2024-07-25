The EU urges Meloni to allow the freedom of the press

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 9:23

Giorgia Meloni, Italy´s PM Credit: Giorgia Meloni, Facebook

The European Commission expressed alarm about the lack of freedom in Italy´s public service media; urging Giorgia Meloni to make changes.

Every year, the EU executive evaluates European laws, including those on media freedom. In 2024, “strategic lawsuits against public participation,” were considered, in the cases where the wealthy and powerful silence reporters and NGOs.

The findings showcased more than 1,000 pages of reports on the rule of law in the EU. Vera Jourova, the European Commission vice president in charge of the rule of law, explained to the Press that after evaluating; “We ask authorities to address the situation. With new incidents reported by stakeholders and budget cuts, this is becoming very urgent.

Meloni´s case

In a report issued on July 23, EU officials noted the “persisting challenges related to the effectiveness of the governance and the funding” of Italy´s public service media, urging Giorgia Meloni to allow its independence and funding.

Meloni´s recent fining of the journalist, Giulia Cortese, over a joke about the PM´s height, was regarded by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom as “absolutely appalling,” adding that it would “undoubtedly further erode press freedom in Italy.”

Controversy was also sparked after Rai (an Italian broadcaster) aired political rallies without journalistic participation during the European election campaign. Italian press then accused Meloni of trying to use the broadcaster as a “government megaphone.”

In May this year, journalists at Rai went on strike due to the “suffocating control” of the government, after being accused of censoring an anti-fascist monologue to be read on one of its talk shows.

On July 24, Rai´s president, Marinella Soldi, announced to be leaving for “personal” and “professional” reasons. Italian media stated that she would transfer to work for the BBC.

The past chief executive of Rai, Carlo Fuertes, similarly resigned in May, citing government pressure, and was soon replaced by Giampaolo Rossi; an ally of Giorgia Meloni.

Media Freedom Act

Didier Reynders, European commissioner for justice, said he had had “many discussions” with Italy´s European minister on the subject of press freedom, adding that the commission was “open to engage” in conversations. Reynders promised that the commission would monitor the implementation of the European Media Freedom Act in Italy.

The Act, created to protect journalists and secure editorial freedom of media companies will only become applicable in August 2025. “It´s a pity we cannot apply it now,” stated the vice president of the European Commission.