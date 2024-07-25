By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 25 Jul 2024 • 11:30

Cala la Invencible has opened its beach to local family's four-legged friends Credit: Ayuntamiento de Cuevas del Almanzora /fb

A paradise cove became 230 metres of paradise for dogs this summer, the first dog beach in Levante.

First weeks success

It has only been a few weeks since the first dog beach in the region, Cala la Invencible in Cuevas del Almanzora, opened up and it is already proving a success.

The Councillor for Animal Welfare, Maria del Mar Rico, commented in a recent interview on Cadena SER Levante that the first weeks of this space have been positive, stating that “Every day a lot of families accompany us with their pets.”

Something for everyone

The councillor also highlighted the attraction of this place for everyone, stating “There are 230 metres of coast in a spectacular cove to enjoy”, adding that it is “in a unique environment, with crystal-clear waters, without rocks and with a viewpoint”.

“This space has all the comforts for families and pets, with a parking area included,” as described by Maria del Mar Rico.

First dog beach in the region

Cala la Invencible is the first dog beach in the Levante region of Almería and the third in the province of Almeria.

The beach does come with rules, which the Maria del Mar Rico says, despite the high numbers of visitors, “all visitors are strictly complying with all the coexistence measures.”

Rules apply

These rules include the use of muzzles on dogs over 20 kilos, maintaining control over the pet and avoiding discomfort or damage to people or other dogs, along with the usual rules applied to beaches in the municipality.

Rico went on to state the advantages for the health, socialisation and general well-being of dogs; being able to run, play and swim in the sea with their owners.

Dogs in the town of Cuevas del Almanzora can now freely enjoy the fine sand beach, crystal-clear waters and beautiful scenery with their family, on the only dog beach in the Levante Almeriense.

Hopefully this will prove the desire and need for more of Almeria’s coastal towns to open up their beaches to their local families four-legged friends.