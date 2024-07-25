The Opening of Cyrano: A dream night to remember

By EWN • Updated: 25 Jul 2024 • 13:46

FRIDAY July 19, 2024, marked the highly anticipated opening of Cyrano, the latest and most prestigious addition to La Scala’s impressive lineup of restaurants and bars. Located in the heart of La Cala, Cyrano immediately captivated guests with its breathtaking interior and electric ambience.

True to the La Scala Group’s reputation, the food was innovative and impeccably crafted, delighting the palates of all who attended. The cocktails were enticingly delicious, and the service provided by the attentive staff was nothing short of excellent. It was a resounding success, embodying everything we have come to expect from La Cala’s beloved Tibbi Aquila.

This remarkable evening brings to mind the unforgettable moment when Susan Boyle, the unassuming woman with extraordinary talent, astonished the world on Britain’s Got Talent in November 2009 with her rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’. Like Boyle, Tibbi Aquila has journeyed from humble beginnings to achieving a dream that seemed destined for greatness.

On Friday night, Tibbi’s restaurant was his stage, and his talent was on full display, leaving the audience in awe and excitement. His dream had come true, and the entire community celebrated his achievement.

Tibbi Aquila arrived on the Costa del Sol two decades ago, starting as a waiter at the renowned Mijas Playa. With a keen ear for advice and an insatiable appetite for hard work, Tibbi honed his skills and became one of the most sought-after figures in the restaurant industry.

His journey from La Pergola to La Scala and Figaro has been marked by relentless determination and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Now, with the opening of Cyrano Bar and Grill, Tibbi has realised his ultimate dream.

The La Cala community stands in applause as Tibbi brings something unique and extraordinary to the area – an establishment that promises to benefit everyone.

Book your dream night at Cyrano, and you, too, will experience the dream Tibbi Aquila brought to life.

Celebrate at Cyrano, where dreams become reality.

Booking: (+34) 951 749 682 • cyranolacala.com

Calle Torrox 18, 29649 La Cala de Mijas