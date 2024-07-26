Cheaper, more streamlined parking with new app, Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 7:41

The Virgen de la Peña Multi Storey car park Credit: Facebook

To make parking easier, quicker and more convenient, Mijas welcomed a new ‘state-of-the-art’ access and payment app.

Mijas Council has joined a long list of councils in Spain and installed a cutting-edge access and payment system in four of the municipality’s car parks with a combined total of 1,280 spaces, allowing users to book and pay directly from their mobile devices. The MoWiz application, developed in collaboration with the Eysa group, aims to provide a more comfortable and efficient parking experience for users. With GooglePay, ApplePay, and Bizum, three of the most secure payment options, users can download the app parking payment transactions.

Up-to-date parking tech

Local infrastructures councillor, Juan José Torres, gave emphasis to the importance of digital payment options and the Council’s ‘commitment to installing up-to-date technology in these car parks’. The application will maintain free parking for up to one hour plus nine more hours of parking for just one euro, aiming to provide unique value to public amenities and encourage customers and businesses to adopt the new system. In 2023, over 300,000 transactions were recorded at Mijas‘ car parks, with cash being the most common payment method.

The MoWiz app can be downloaded from the regular platforms.