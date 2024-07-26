By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 19:29

Elche’s Beach beats: Free summer concerts by the sea. Image: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com.

Elche is excited to announce the “Music on the Beaches of Elche” series, a collection of events taking place along the Elche coast until August 31.

Irene Ruiz, the Councillor for Culture, stated, “Our summer nights will be magical on our beaches with the wonderful music from the dozen concerts we have scheduled,” and encouraged the residents of Elche to come and enjoy these events.

Where & When

The musical activities will be held at three locations: Arenales del Sol on Avenida San Bartolomé de Tirajana, the Plaza Mayor of El Altet, and the Plaza de la Antina in La Marina.

All concerts will start at 10:00.PM, except for the II Habaneras Festival of La Marina, which will begin at 8:00.PM

She emphasised, “This musical series promotes culture throughout our municipality, including our beaches and districts, which see a higher population during the summer.”

Free Admission

The councillor also highlighted that all concerts will have free admission and are intended for all audiences, ensuring a fun evening for both young and old with their favourite songs.

For more information on the concerts, visit the website elche.es.