Gastroworld arrives in San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 20:22

Trying out all the different beers on offer. Credit: birrayart.com

The promenade in San Pedro de Alcántara might be noisier than usual from August 2 to the 4, with the arrival of their Gastroworld Festival, one of the most important street food and craft beer festivals in the province.

A huge selection of street food styles from Argentinian arepas and empanadas, genuine US-style hamburgers, to artisanal German hot dogs and vegan food, there will be something to fit everyone’s tastes. As well, we can expect some of the best craft beers, and special ales from both Spain and around the world. If the food and drink is why people come, the live music and dancing is why they stay. The live music and dancing is always one of the biggest pulls at these events.

Some of the biggest acts on the South Coast

Some of the biggest acts on the South Coast will be on the main stage each night. Bandido, the wonderful Jazzy-cool Rocío Starry, Eliza, Rock Paradise, and Rithym Avenue.

Live music, great beer and a gastronomic treat complementing each other throughout the weekend. In addition, some surprises are promised during the course of the Fest. On Friday 2 and Saturday 3, the event opens from 12pm to 1pm, while on Sunday 4 starts at the same time but closes at 7pm.