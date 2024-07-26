Hallyu Fest K-Pop comes to Alhaurín de la Torre

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 12:28

K-Pop performers in Inglewood California, 2022. Credit Sam the Leigh, Shutterstock

Alhaurín de la Torre is getting dressed up for August 10 in honour of World K-Pop Day. This event, which is being organised by the Youth Council and the Hallyu Association in collaboration with Go! Events, and promises to be a complete immersion in Korean youth culture.

The Casa de la Cultura in Alhaurín de la Torre will be host to the Hallyu Fest 2024 from 12.30 to 8.30pm. A range of events, such as performances of singing and dance, will be on show with the Villains dance group who scored second in Spain’s global K-Pop competition. There will be €500 worth of competition prizes open to all members of the public split between individual and group categories. Registrations for the competitions will soon be made available on the Hallyu Instagram account.

The Hallyu Fest is an international gathering honouring the spreading of the most fashionable Korean culture and K-Pop. This festival offers fans, and some just inquisitive about what this is all about, to visit Alhaurín de la Torre for a special chance to discover more about South Korea, its music, and its customs.

Admission is free to the event promising K-Pop fans an unforgettable midsummers day. You can find the Hallyu Festival at the Casa de Cultura, Alhaurín de la Torre on Saturday August 10, from 12.30 to 8.30pm.