A new feature added to IndiGo’s check-in process allows women to see where other women are seated
IndiGo, the largest low-cost airline in India, is now providing female passengers the choice to sit next to another female passenger, or not sit next to a male passenger.
Women who book a flight with IndiGo will now have the ability to see where other women are seated and choose not to sit next to a man.
This new feature seeks to “make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers”, according to an IndiGo press release sent to FOX Business.
After booking their flight, female flyers will be able to see a seating map during the online check-in process that indicates to them – in pink – where other women are seated on the flight; men will not have access to this view screen.
This is the first of its kind and a big step by IndiGo, a decision they claim was based on “market research and is currently in pilot mode aligning with our #GirlPower ethos”, as stated in the press release.
For women flying to India, this will be a welcome addition, as The State Department advises when travelling to India, “Do not travel alone, particularly if you are a woman.”
In the press release, IndiGo says they are “committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers”, stating this feature is “just one of many” they are taking towards that goal.
India is the leading country for female pilots, with 12.4 per cent of pilots being women, in comparison to less than 10 per cent of the UK’s pilots being women.
Some users on X, formerly Twitter, took to the social media platform to voice their opinion on the new feature by IndiGo.
One woman said on X that “this feels like a smart move by low-cost carrier IndiGo”, while another user questioned, “What happens when a man does not want to sit next to a woman?”
While there are mixed reactions to IndiGo’s new feature for women, it should be remembered that safety and comfort for all passengers are seen to be at the top of IndiGo’s priority list.
Late last month, one woman from Nebraska, Brenda, took to Facebook to vent about a recent issue she had faced sitting next to a male passenger on a flight.
Brenda posted on a Facebook group, “This guy has his whole left leg in my leg space. C’mon! I don’t even know you!”, with a photo to help her case.
“Why do so many guys on airplanes think they can spread out and consume other people’s space?”
IndiGo’s new feature, however, is not in response to manspreading. At least not entirely.
It has been introduced “on the basis of market research” and is “just one of the many steps [they] are taking towards” creating a safe, comfortable and enjoying journey for all their passengers.
