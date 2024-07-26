Jubilee spotlight: Caravaca de la Cruz and San Javier join forces

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 16:16
New Campaign Boosts Regional Tourism
Image: San Javier Town Hall
CARAVACA de la Cruz kicked off a new tourism campaign at the Barnuevo Esplanade in Santiago de la Ribera.
The initiative, which will run through July and August, was announced by the towns of San Javier and Caravaca de la Cruz at the Miramar restaurant. Attendees included mayors José Miguel Luengo and José Francisco García, along with local councillors and business people.
The campaign features several activities: a plane will fly over the beaches from Mar Menor to Benidorm with ads, and they will distribute Caravaca’s cultural schedule on beaches like San Javier, Mazarrón, and Torrevieja, and hotels will offer discounts using the code VERANO24.
José Miguel Luengo, Mayor of San Javier, emphasised the value of this partnership, saying, ‘We’re excited to work with Caravaca de la Cruz to promote our beaches and attract more visitors. It’s a great chance to showcase our region’s cultural and natural attractions.’ José Francisco García, Mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, noted the positive early results for the local hotel and hospitality industry and stressed the importance of promoting cultural and family tourism.
The Jubilee Year in Caravaca de la Cruz is a momentous occasion that celebrates the town’s status as the fifth Holy City of Catholic Christianity. Granted the privilege to celebrate a jubilee year in perpetuity by Pope John Paul II in 1998, Caravaca de la Cruz joins an esteemed group of spiritual landmarks including Rome, Jerusalem, Santiago de Compostela, and Camaleño (home to the Monastery of Santo Toribio de Liébana). This special year features a rich array of religious ceremonies, processions, and cultural events, reflecting the town’s deep spiritual heritage and its significant place within Catholic tradition.
