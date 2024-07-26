Man Drowns in Water Reservoir in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 17:04

Image: Shutterstock/Isuarez

A 42-year-old man drowned late on July 24 in a water reservoir in Murcia after entering the water to cool off. His wife also struggled to get out of the water and was rescued by firefighters. According to sources from the Fire Department and the Emergency Coordination Center, the woman was saved and brought to safety.

Emergency Services Receive Calls

At 10:15 pm, the emergency services (112) received several calls reporting the presence of two people in a water reservoir in Torreagüera, a man and a woman. The woman’s cries for help alerted nearby people, who tried to assist the couple and called for emergency services. Upon arrival, emergency responders managed to rescue the woman, but unfortunately, they found the man already deceased.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation

The first to arrive at the scene were Guardia Civil agents and medical personnel, followed by the local police. According to sources close to the investigation and witnesses, when they arrived, the man was already unconscious and floating face down, while the woman, who was near the shore, was calling for help. Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the man for 45 minutes without success, as detailed by the firefighters on social media.

Rescate de dos personas, una de ellas fallecida, en la balsa de riego de la Junta de Hacendados de #Torreagüera Tras más de 45 minutos de maniobras de reanimación, no hemos podido salvarle la vida.

Nuestro más sentido pésame a familiares y amigos pic.twitter.com/Htb01b3Yxq — Bomberos Murcia (@BomberosMurcia) July 25, 2024

Risks of Swimming in Water Reservoirs

Sources close to the case suggest that the couple had entered the water reservoir to swim, a common practice during the extreme temperatures of the season. However, entering such reservoirs is dangerous because they can be deceptive: it is easy to get in, but very difficult to get out. It is not known whether the reservoir was fenced or not.

The outcome of the Incident

The man was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was treated by medical services and did not require hospitalisation.

For more Murcia news and articles click here