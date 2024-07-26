By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 26 Jul 2024 • 9:50

A chaotic arrest at Manchester Airport has ignited tensions in the city and surrounding areas, with protests erupting following the arrest of two brothers, Fahir and Amaad Khan.

The incident, which was filmed and shared widely online, shows one officer kicking a man in the face and stamping on his head.

Allegations of racial abuse

Family sources claim the confrontation stemmed from a mid-air altercation involving the brothers’ mother. While flying into Manchester from Pakistan, their mother allegedly had a heated exchange with a male passenger, culminating in racist comments and a physical altercation upon arrival.

The brothers, upon seeing their mother’s distress, confronted the man, leading to a further physical altercation that prompted police intervention.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) allege their officers were then assaulted, with three needing medical treatment, including a female officer with a broken nose. However, graphic videos show police arresting two men, with one officer using incapacitant spray on a bystander filming the scene.

“No justice, no peace.”

These videos have sparked outrage, leading to protests in Manchester and Rochdale. Demonstrators chanted slogans like “No Justice, No Peace” and “We Want Them Sacked,” demanding the dismissal of the officers involved.

Paul Waugh, the MP for Rochdale, clarified that the family’s primary concern is the well-being of their loved ones and a fair investigation. He emphasized that they have no political agenda, condemn violence, and desire privacy to heal.

Waugh further revealed that the Khan family includes members who are police officers themselves, further adding to their shock at the events.

The protests caused significant disruption in Manchester city center, blocking traffic and halting tram services. Demonstrators marched towards the office of Mayor Andy Burnham, who has called the incident “disturbing” but “not clear cut.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed they are investigating the incident and have secured footage from body-worn cameras and CCTV for analysis.

Tensions are running high in Rochdale

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Rochdale, where protestors have gathered outside the police station for two consecutive nights. Some threw eggs at the building while others attempted to block entry.

The incident has reopened discussions about racial profiling and police brutality. The IOPC investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge.