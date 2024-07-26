Nerja’s summer nights: Free family fun and festivities

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 18:00
Free Events in Nerja
Image: Nerja Town Hall
SUMMER in los Cangrejos is returning to Nerja with over 30 performances from July 31 to August 30, announced by Deputy Mayor Francisco Arce and Culture Councillor Ana María Muñoz.
This free, open-air cultural festival includes flamenco, musicals, regional dances, jazz, dance academies, magic shows, choirs, children’s festivals, theatre, and poetry. Most events start at 10 pm, except for the children’s shows on Sundays, which begin at 9 pm.
The festival opens with a Candlelight concert by Armony Dúo. ‘It’s our first time hosting a piano performance with candles in Plaza de los Cangrejos,’ Muñoz explained, also highlighting the new Aladdin Musical.
The program features local artists and there will also be performances by choirs and regional dance groups. Sundays are dedicated to children’s entertainment, with shows like La Niñera Mágica (Nanny McPhee!).
Arce and Muñoz invite everyone, to enjoy the summer and these performances at Plaza de los Cangrejos.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
