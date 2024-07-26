Nerja’s summer nights: Free family fun and festivities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 18:00

Free Events in Nerja Image: Nerja Town Hall

SUMMER in los Cangrejos is returning to Nerja with over 30 performances from July 31 to August 30, announced by Deputy Mayor Francisco Arce and Culture Councillor Ana María Muñoz.

A Month of Magic: Over 30 Performances at Nerja’s Summer Festival

This free, open-air cultural festival includes flamenco, musicals, regional dances, jazz, dance academies, magic shows, choirs, children’s festivals, theatre, and poetry. Most events start at 10 pm, except for the children’s shows on Sundays, which begin at 9 pm.

Opening Night Highlights: Candlelight Concert and Aladdin Musical

The festival opens with a Candlelight concert by Armony Dúo. ‘It’s our first time hosting a piano performance with candles in Plaza de los Cangrejos,’ Muñoz explained, also highlighting the new Aladdin Musical.

Family-Friendly Fun: Children’s Shows and Festivities Every Sunday

The program features local artists and there will also be performances by choirs and regional dance groups. Sundays are dedicated to children’s entertainment, with shows like La Niñera Mágica (Nanny McPhee!).

Arce and Muñoz invite everyone, to enjoy the summer and these performances at Plaza de los Cangrejos.

