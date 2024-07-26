New Rock, Country & Groove from Denver to Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 10:07

Eddie Roberts bringing his unmistakeable Denver country sound to the stage. Credit: Eddie Roberts official Facebook.

Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes are lined up to play Estepona’s Louie Louie on Tuesday and Wednesday August 6 & 7 at 11pm each night.

If hard effort and opportunity combine to create luck, Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes are the perfect example of that old adage. The bandleader and guitarist of the New Mastersounds has a talent for bringing out the best in each member of the group. This is can be seen in his choice of the Tampa Bay-based singers The Galbraith sisters, who have a rhythm section chemistry only found within a family bloodline. They are coupled with Mississippi-born guitarist and vocalist Shelby Kemp, who brings a Southern rock grit and candid, nimble songwriting.

Sophisticated guitar style and production

Driven by Roberts’ sophisticated guitar style and production, this jaw-dropping new, group that stops gig-goers cold, their self-titled debut album has a sound that combines the rhythmically driven aesthetics of James Brown with the renowned country lyricists of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and George Jones.

This is set to be one of the concerts of the year for the Costa del Sol. There are two shows on Tuesday and Wednesday August 6 & 7 €11 each night and tickets are available from the Louie Louie website.