Nothing compares 2 Sinead O’Connor

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 12:13
The waxwork with PJ Heraghty and Paddy Dunning
Credit: Dublin National Wax Museum
July 26 marks the first anniversary of the death of Irish singing star Sinead O’Connor and a day earlier she was inducted into the Dublin National Wax Museum.
Her waxwork was created by long time wax sculptor PJ Heraghty and as it happens this will be the last waxwork he produces as he is set to retire.
Some of her clothes were made available to the museum and her image replicates how she looked in the video of Nothing Compares 2 U possibly her best known song.
Many people, including an American fan who flew over from the USA, turned up for the unveiling, which was marked by a loud round of applause as her image was shown for the first time in public.
Often a controversial figure during her tumultuous life, the museum decided that this was the most appropriate image which represented the time that she burst onto the international stage as a singer with a sublime, almost ethereal voice.
Museum director Paddy Dunning who had known her through good and bad times over 40 years referred to as a warrior of peace during the ceremony and said “The lyrics of that song are fantastic. She really owned that song.”
“She cried in that song with that tear that was real, and that touched everyone’s hearts. To this day when you look at that (video), no one gets bored of that song.”
It remains for visitors to decide how accurate this latest depiction of the iconic singer actually is, although there is little doubt that she will be recognised by most.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
