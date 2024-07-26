Polish protesters frustrated at the government´s deception; abortion remains illegal

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 20:24

Protest for abortion rights Credit: Matt Hrkac, Wikimedia Commons, [[File:Roe v Wade OVERTURNED Protest to defend US Abortion Rights (Melb) (52188391144).jpg|Roe_v_Wade_OVERTURNED_Protest_to_defend_US_Abortion_Rights_(Melb)_(52188391144)]]

Poland has faced years of protests for abortion rights but the recent increase in demonstrations united the citizens in awe of the government´s deception.

With a change of government, so came the hope for a change; “We voted for the government that promised us civil unions,” urged the protesters. “We voted for the government that promised us abortion. We need it regulated now and we need what the government promised us.”

Today, Poland has some of the strictest laws on abortion in Europe. A termination of pregnancy is only legally permitted in cases of sexual assault, incest or if the life and health of the woman pregnant is at risk. Performing or assisting in an abortion can result in up to three years in prison.

This July, Polish women´s rights groups in Warsaw protested again against the government´s rejection of a bill set at reforming the restrictive abortion law.

What the government promised

The parliamentary elections of 2023 had a shockingly high turnout for the rather populist Donald Tusk and his coalition partners. It was through the promises to restore the rule of law as well as to liberalize reforms including same-sex partnerships and to legalise abortion, that the current government got their parliamentary seats.

The promise of the right to a free and safe abortion played an integral part in making the Polish government what it is today. The current PM, Donald Tusk stated in a recent X post; “We will vote to decriminalize abortion. We´re done discussing, it´s time for decisions.”

Marta Lempart, a member of the All-Poland Women´s Strike and one of the organizers of the recent demonstration, argued, in disbelief of the Polish parliament; “You got seats because of us. Give them back if you don´t like the electorate.”

What the government did

On July 12, the parliament rejected the bill decriminalising abortion, with 215 MPs voting in favour and 218 voting against.

The Polish Prime Minister stated on X on July 23; “I feel very bad that I couldn´t find arguments to convince those who voted differently than I did. Personally, I am doing everything so that women in Poland feel respected and free. If I hear you say that I failed in this matter, then yes, you have the right to believe that.”

One of the protesters, Joanna Adamczyk, expressed her frustration at the government; “The inability to deliver on key and easy-to-fulfil campaign promises shows the weakness of the government, which cannot deliver what it promised.”

She added; “I want to get pregnant but I´m afraid that if any complications arise, not only will the state not help me, but it will also prosecute my partner or friends if they help me.”

Donald Tusk addressed the recent protests, stating; “All those women who have been involved in the liberalisation of abortion law for years, have already given a very clear signal that a return to the compromise that is being pushed by the Polish People´s Party and Poland 2050 is an unacceptable situation.”

The PM made no further statement; the abortion ban continues to change the lives of women in Poland.