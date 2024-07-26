Retro charm: Fuente Alamo welcomes next-gen motel

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 11:55

Modern Motel Blends Design and Sustainability Image: meii.es

FUENTE ALAMO is about to welcome a new and unique motel, designed by the Cartagena-based architecture firm Meii. This ‘self-aware motel’ will be part of the Garcerán service station and combines modern design with nostalgic elements and a touch of science fiction.

A Nostalgic Yet Futuristic Design

The motel is a fresh take on the classic 1970s American roadside motel, aiming to become a standout feature at future Garcerán service station locations. Architects José María Mateo and Elvira Carrión have announced that construction will start soon and should be completed within six months.

Cutting-Edge Amenities for Modern Travelers

The new motel will offer 23 double rooms, each designed for comfort and equipped with modern amenities. Guests will enjoy a streamlined digital check-in and reservation system. The building features a modular design with prefabricated elements and an open metal structure covered by a double-layer façade, which adds a distinctive and eco-friendly touch.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Features

This design focuses on sustainability, incorporating solar panels, water-saving features, and energy-efficient materials. The architects believe this motel will enhance the travel experience and set a new standard for both design and sustainability in the industry.

About Fuente Alamo in Murcia

Fuente Álamo is a municipality and town in the Region of Murcia, located in the Campo de Cartagena area. With a population of 18,063 residents, the town has seen significant demographic growth over the past decade. Immigration, a high birth rate, and the influx of tourists to residential complexes largely drive this growth. The population is predominantly Spanish, making up 72.0 per cent, while the remaining 27.9 per cent are of foreign origin. This demographic dynamism has spurred local development and transformed Fuente Álamo into an increasingly attractive centre for both tourism and residency.

