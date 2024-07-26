Rincón de la Victoria’s open water charity swim

By Catherine McGeer •
Swim with Purpose
RINCON de la Victoria is all set to host the ‘Travesía a Nado Brazadas Solidarias’ (Charity Swim Crossing) on August 10, and it’s shaping up to be quite an event.
With around 350 swimmers expected, the competition will feature three distances: 300 metres for kids, 800 metres, and 2,500 metres. This open-water race is a highlight of the season in Andalucía, covering the stunning stretch between La Cala del Moral and Rincón de la Victoria.
The day’s activities kick off at 12:00 pm from Sala Mare Nostrum in La Cala del Moral, with the 800-metre race starting at 1:00 pm. The children’s race will follow the other events. The race aims to support a good cause this year: raising funds for the education of vulnerable children in Nepal through the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.
Mayor Francisco Salado praised the event, highlighting its blend of competitive swimming and charity. Christian Jongeneel, head of the organizing group Brazadas Solidarias, noted that all proceeds will aid educational and disability projects in Nepal.
Registration is open until August 9. For more information and to sign up, visit brazadassolidarias.com.
