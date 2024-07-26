Safe swimming tips for children

By John Smith • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 12:48

Start swimming training at an early age Credit: Lars Plougmann Flickr

Children are naturally attracted to water but especially with the very youngest it is important to ensure that they are completely safe and observed.

Water Babies – the world’s largest baby swimming school and strategic partners of the Royal Lifesaving Society – has teamed up with British Olympic Swimmer Alice Dearing to give top water safety tips to help families to prevent accidents and drowning this Summer.

Water safety tips from Water Babies;

1.If using an inflatable such as a paddleboard or boat, children should always wear well-fitting lifejackets, as paddleboards and inflatables can easily blow out to sea or get caught on a current.

2. Paddling pools are great fun but children should always be supervised as drowning can happen even in just a couple of inches of water.

At the end of the day always drain the water out of a paddling pool and turn it over to prevent any accidents.

3. Think about colours when choosing a baby or child’s swimwear. Solid blues and greens can camouflage a child underwater, whereas colours on the opposite side of the spectrum – orange, red, bright pink, yellow – can be easily spotted by a parent or lifeguard.

4.Babies and small children get cold very quickly. Be aware of the water temperature and keep it comfortable for them – pool water should be a minimum of 30° and if your baby is under 12 weeks or six kilos this needs to be 32° or above.

5.If at the beach, always swim where a lifeguard is on duty and take note of the flags indicating the safety of the water.

6.Flotation devices, rubber rings, arm bands and inflatable toys are not life preservers. They can be a fun experience but never take your eyes off your child and keep your child within arm’s reach when using them, as they can easily float away or even tip your child upside down.

7.Start swimming lessons as early as possible to build water confidence and understanding of how to move safely in the water. Children who are water confident are less likely to panic if they accidentally fall in and more likely to be able to right themselves, float and calmly breathe in air.

8.Make a fun competition out of floating practice in the swimming pool – who can float on their back for the longest? If a person – child or adult – is caught unexpectedly in water out of their depth, floating on their back is the safest way to stay afloat and conserve energy until help arrives.

For more water safety tips as well as free videos of vital water skills you can practice with your children at home in the bath, in the pool and on holiday visit www.waterbabies.co.uk.