By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 14:12

The Sutura Course was held at the Torrecardenas Hospital University this year Credit: Hospital Universitario Torrecardenas

The Torrecardenas University Hospital hosted its second Suture Course for students this year.

What is suturing

Suturing is the act of stitching up a wound, usually using a needle with an attached piece of thread, secured with surgical knots; it is a crucial surgical skill to learn.

Considering this skill’s importance, the Torrecardenas University Hospital started the Suturing Course last year, designed to inform and educate others on this skill.

Veterans help the newbies

Run by experienced students of the university, they work with first-year students to teach them the skill of suturing and guide them in their theory and practice.

The creator of the initiative and head of the students, Daniel Finol, explained to La Voz that the course is “supported by both training and teaching, which is done by students, for students.” allowing the knew-comers to learn, and the experienced to solidify their knowledge.

The course

In the course’s second edition, 80 new Nursing and Medicine students participated and “were offered four hours of theory in which they were taught the different types of wounds and the best ways to suture, examination methods, bandages” and more, as stated by Finol.

In addition to the theory, the students spent five hours practising their learning.

“We do practical work with pig trotters”, said Daniel Finol, explaining that they “have skin that is most similar to human skin.”

The students are taught “various stitches: simple, mattress, intradermal, and also the fixation of the drains”, according to Daniel Finol.

A close-knit community

This course offers newly arrived students training that will be useful in their studies and work, as well as offering them a space in which to share and build relationships with their fellow graduates and with more experienced students.