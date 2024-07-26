Trending:

Southern States sounds in Southern Spain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 20:00

Donovan Keith playing live

Donovan Keith wooing crowds at the Puebos Blancos Festival Credit: Donovan Keith Facebook official

My tip for the biggest thing to come and my newest favourite artist, Donovan Keith, fresh from the Ronda Pueblos Blancos Festival, gives us one more chance to see his wild yet sophisticated stage show at Louie Louie, Estepona, Saturday August 3.

His unique vintage style, combining soul, funk and rock with a Southern twang, blends so well with a variety of musical genres. Hailing from the American Midwest and currently based in Austin (TX), Donovan Keith is best known for his classic soul voice and stage showmanship, with an infectious energy that wins over audiences time and time again.

Distinctive theatrical presentation

Having begun his career in gritty, low-ceilinged dive clubs in the southern United States, his distinctive theatrical presentation, which incorporates an energetic and energising stage performance, has won him a devotes worldwide.

I saw Nirvana back in 89 play second supporting act at the London Astoria to an audience of two blokes and a dog. I have dined off that for years. Now, this is my tip for the next big thing in the States and Europe and one I want to be able to say, yet again, ‘I was there.’

Donovan Keith is playing one more night on the Costa del Sol at Louie Louie, Estepona, Saturday August 3. The €11 entry tickets are available via the Louie Louie website.

