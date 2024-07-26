Superstar cellist, Hauser at Starlite

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 11:49

Hauser performing live. Credit: Hauser official Facebook page.

Starlite Occident, Marbella, will host the talented cello maestro Stjepan Hauser on Wednesday, August 7.

Hauser has been performing on stages around the world, defying the traditions of classical music, ever since he made the decision to create a new musical experience from the concept of pop, rock and classical music combined. He has captured the hearts and minds of millions of people ever since he performed the now-iconic ‘Smooth Criminal’, which went instantly viral and led him to form the duet 2Cellos.

Electrifying performances

The only way to characterise Hauser’s playing approach is ‘electrifying’; it’s a particular blend of cello, pyrotechnics that blends grace into each performance, with beauty, and real rock force. Behind many other of his familiar-sounding musical projects, he is driven by a repertoire as vast and varied as Lady Gaga is to Tchaikovsky or Shakira is to Shostakovich. After all, how many other classically educated cellists can boast they’ve toured with Elton John?

Always pushing the envelope when it comes to his cello playing and music-making, whether it’s by working with other legendary musicians like Red Hot Chilli Peppers or Andrea Bocelli or by starring in his own breathtaking music video series, Alone Together, which features songs from his chart-topping album ‘Classic’. At the concert we can expect a seamless blend of Swan Lake, The Nutcracker Suite, mixed with soundtracks by Morricone and even Livin’ la Vida Loca.

Tickets are available for the Hauser concert on Wednesday August 7 at 10pm from the Starlite website. Prices begin at €79.