By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 15:28
Tabarca Vela: Sailing triumphs amidst windy challenges. Image: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja.
The “Tabarca Vela Diputación de Alicante” regatta, was held from July 18 to 21.
The sailing event featured over seventy boats and 700 sailors, including participants from the Real Club Nautico Torrevieja (RCNT).
Weather conditions significantly influenced the event, especially on July 20, when the wind was slow to reach Alicante Bay.
By early afternoon, a southerly wind of 6-8 knots finally began to blow, though it eventually died down, complicating the day’s conclusion.
Despite this, the two rounds scheduled for the opening day proceeded as planned. The challenging conditions required crews to navigate carefully to avoid calm zones, making it a highly tactical day.
July 21 brought spectacular sailing conditions with a northeast wind ranging from 13 to 17 knots and one-metre waves.
This set the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 28th Tabarca Vela-Diputación de Alicante, culminating in the crowning of the event’s winners.
The victorious teams were Pez de Abril (ORC 1), Ebury Sailing Team (ORC 2), Falapouco (ORC 3), Enewtec Engineering (ORC 4), North Face (ORC 5/E), MarAmigo Sail Racing (Go Out Consulting J22), Plis Play V (Dragon), and Guaguanco IV (ORC A Two).
The awards ceremony took place at the Sailor Village of the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante, attended by prominent figures in the sailing world.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
