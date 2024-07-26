Tapas, the iconic Spanish Institution

By EWN • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 13:38

Photocredit Food Tours Marbella

Shrouded in folklore, the genuine history of tapas is somewhat open to conjecture.

But this beloved aspect of Spanish cuisine, however it’s interpreted, has a rich history rooted in tradition and practicality.

The word “tapa” simply means lid in Spanish and the tradition of tapas dates back several centuries. Here’s a brief history:

So, The Folklore. One story suggests that tapas began in the Middle Ages. King Alfonso X of Castile is often credited with their invention. According to legend, he ordered that taverns serving wine should also serve small bites of food to accompany the drinks, preventing over-intoxication. This practice not only helped prevent drunkenness but also encouraged socialising.

However, the most likely explanation is that bars in Seville covered glasses with a slice of meat or cheese to keep dust and fruit flies out. The barman suddenly realised these salty covers were making people drink more, the customers thought they were getting free food, so the practice gained popularity, and these tapas or lids evolved into the small dishes we have today.

The Evolution. By the 19th century, the concept of tapas had spread throughout Spain. Taverns began offering a variety of small dishes, often free of charge, to accompany drinks. These could range from olives and almonds to cured ham and cheese.

The 20th century saw a significant evolution. Particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, with the rise of Spain as a popular tourist destination, tapas became more diverse and sophisticated. Chefs began experimenting with ingredients and presentation, elevating tapas to an art form.

The Modern Era. Today, tapas are an integral part of Spanish culture and cuisine, reflecting regional diversity and creativity. Modern tapas bars offer an extensive array of options, from traditional dishes like patatas bravas and gambas al ajillo to innovative creations using contemporary cooking techniques.

And, of course, the tapas tradition has now spread worldwide, influencing culinary practices in many countries. Tapas-style dining, characterised by small, shareable plates, has become popular in various international cuisines, promoting a communal and social dining experience.

The Cultural Significance. Tapas are more than just food; they represent a social activity deeply ingrained in Spanish culture. The tradition of “tapear” (going out for tapas from bar to bar) is a way for friends and family to gather, socialise, and enjoy a variety of flavours. This convivial atmosphere is a hallmark of Spanish dining.

And In Conclusion. The history of tapas is a testament to the blend of practicality, tradition, and innovation in Spanish cuisine. From humble beginnings as simple covers for drinks, to a sophisticated culinary practice, tapas continue to be a beloved and integral part of Spanish and global food culture.

So, embrace the culture and enjoy!

foodtoursmarbella.com

634 322 628

Sponsored