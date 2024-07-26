USA investigation: was Trump really hit by bullet?

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 10:30

Fact finding: Animation of the locations of Trump, Thomas Crooks, and the secret service countersnipers that killed Crooks. Credit: Naeblys / Shutterstock

USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigations is seeking to find out what it was that really hit Trump after Thomas Cooks’ July 13 assassination attempt.

FBI investigation

FBI director Christopher Wray confirmed that the bureau was investigating to determine what really happened in the series of events at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, USA, that left the former president bleeding from his right ear.

Trump has adamantly maintained that it was a bullet that hit him while he was on stage at the rally, and while initial rumours suggested it may have also been glass shrapnel from one of the teleprompters he was reading from, which the pulled theoretically passed through, later it was confirmed that both glass teleprompters were intact and with no signs of damage.

Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social to rail against what he feels is an investigation that trivialises the attempt on his life.

“’FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!),” wrote Trump. “No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel.”

FBI Briefing

Wray’s statements came amid an FBI briefing of Congress, most of which was dedicated to the July 13 assassination attempt. In the brief, it was revealed that the FBI is investigating the incident as domestic terrorism, highlighting the findings of a detailed inquiry into the assassination of John F. Kennedy on attempted assassin Thomas Crooks’s laptop. Among the findings were many Google searches pertaining to the JFK assassination and JFK’s assassin, Lee Harvery Oswald. Crooks purportedly took inspiration from Lee Harvey Oswald’s killing of President JFK; however, more details have not been released so far.

Crooks also had in his car two explosive devices and a third in his home in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump has railed against the investigation, and in response, he has tried to change the focus to, in his view, the FBI’s investigation is evidence of the institution being wielded in a partisan way.

“His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.” wrote Trump “’Wray should resign immediately from the FBI… And if you can’t see that, you sure as hell can’t be running the FBI – Unless, that is, you want to illegally lead the Raid on Mar-a-Lago. Wray has to resign, and NOW, for LYING TO CONGRESS!”