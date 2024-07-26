By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jul 2024 • 11:42

Vega Baja unites: PP push for toll-free AP-7. Image: csp / Shutterstock.com.

All the mayors and spokespersons of the Popular Party (PP) in Vega Baja have united to sign a joint declaration.

The declaration urges the elimination of the toll on the AP-7 from Los Montesinos to Villamartín.

This action, they argue, would help alleviate congestion on the coastal highway and improve traffic flow in the region.

Toll-Free Alicante

On July 15, Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, announced that from July 16 to October 15, 2024, the toll on the AP-7 section would be fully subsidised to relieve the A-70 highway as it passes through Alicante.

Despite this, the only toll section remaining in the entire province of Alicante will be the stretch between Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa.

The mayors and PP spokespersons expressed their discontent and anger, believing that the government of Pedro Sánchez was neglecting the region.

Impacting Tourism

They argue that this decision negatively impacts tourism, reduces competitiveness, and perpetuates the unsustainable congestion of the N-332.

Minister Puente’s announcement was intended to address the heavy traffic on the A-70, which handles approximately 80,000 to 95,000 vehicles daily.

However, an error in the announcement led to confusion about which section would be toll-free, ultimately leaving the Los Montesinos to Villamartín segment as the only operational toll in the province.

Causing Isolation

Faced with this situation, the PP officials voiced their strong opposition, arguing that the measure harms the region’s tourism, reduces its competitiveness, and further isolates it compared to other areas.

They emphasised that the N-332, currently carrying 43,337 vehicles per day on a single carriageway with one lane in each direction, is inadequate, especially compared to the A-70, which supports about 90,938 vehicles per day on a dual carriageway.

Busy Road

During the summer, the population using this stretch of the N-332 exceeds 800,000 and approaches one million at peak times.

The officials deem it unacceptable that such a significant volume of traffic is forced onto a road with only one lane in each direction, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure and fairer toll policies.