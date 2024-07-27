2024 Topper World Championship in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 13:13
Los Alcázares Welcomes Topper World Championship
Image: Los Alcazares Town Hall
THE 2024 Topper World Championship has officially begun in Los Alcázares.
The opening ceremony took place recently, marking the start of this significant sailing event, which will run until July 26. Mario Cervera, the mayor of Los Alcázares, inaugurated the championship with the help of Pedro Lamas, the town’s sports councillor, and other local officials.
The Topper World Championship is a prestigious competition for the Topper class of dinghy boats, which are known for their simplicity and are popular among sailors of all ages. This year, the event has attracted 174 boats and around 200 sailors from countries including China, Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, Brazil, and Spain.
This championship is part of ‘Siente el Mar Menor,’ (feel the Mar Menor) a nautical program now in its third consecutive year, aimed at celebrating maritime events throughout the year.
Hosting the Topper World Championship is a point of pride for Los Alcázares, showcasing the town’s international appeal.
For those looking to try water sports, Los Alcázares offers rental services and instruction for sailing, windsurfing, and more. The town’s friendly atmosphere and supportive facilities make it easy for visitors to enjoy these activities, regardless of their experience level.
Overall, Los Alcázares is a go-to destination for water sports, known for its favorable conditions and community spirit. Its facilities and events cater to both competitive sailors and casual enthusiasts, making it a versatile location for aquatic fun.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.