2024 Topper World Championship in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 13:13

Los Alcázares Welcomes Topper World Championship Image: Los Alcazares Town Hall

THE 2024 Topper World Championship has officially begun in Los Alcázares.

Local Dignitaries Inaugurate the Prestigious Sailing Event

The opening ceremony took place recently, marking the start of this significant sailing event, which will run until July 26. Mario Cervera, the mayor of Los Alcázares, inaugurated the championship with the help of Pedro Lamas, the town’s sports councillor, and other local officials.

A Global Fleet Converges in Los Alcázares for Topper Racing

The Topper World Championship is a prestigious competition for the Topper class of dinghy boats, which are known for their simplicity and are popular among sailors of all ages. This year, the event has attracted 174 boats and around 200 sailors from countries including China, Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, Brazil, and Spain.

Los Alcázares Showcases Its Maritime Charm on the World Stage

This championship is part of ‘Siente el Mar Menor,’ (feel the Mar Menor) a nautical program now in its third consecutive year, aimed at celebrating maritime events throughout the year.

Hosting the Topper World Championship is a point of pride for Los Alcázares, showcasing the town’s international appeal.

Los Alcazares: Perfect for Water Sports

For those looking to try water sports, Los Alcázares offers rental services and instruction for sailing, windsurfing, and more. The town’s friendly atmosphere and supportive facilities make it easy for visitors to enjoy these activities, regardless of their experience level. Overall, Los Alcázares is a go-to destination for water sports, known for its favorable conditions and community spirit. Its facilities and events cater to both competitive sailors and casual enthusiasts, making it a versatile location for aquatic fun.

