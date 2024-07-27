Art meets architecture in Ronda olive oil country

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 1:00

Contrasting subtle flavours with Starck art. Credit: laorganic.es

A project to create a signature organic olive oil mill designed by French architect Philippe Starck is already 95% complete and is scheduled to open at the beginning of September, according to LA Organic, the olive oil producer from Ronda.

The LA Almazara, designed by Starck, is the first signature olive oil mill in the world, fusing tradition, modernity and gastronomy in one place. The concept follows on from architect Norman Foster’s Portia bodega in the Ribera de Duero region, near to Burgos. Then there was the spectacular Marqués de Riscal winery designed by Frank Gehry. You might remember Gehry for his design for the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. Or, how about the late Zaha Hadid’s Viña Tondonia bodega?

Each of these spectacularly singular works of art in the form of fully-functioning wineries, paid off. Each of them has attracted so many visitors each year that the brands they represent, who were rare finds in most supermarkets 15 years ago, have all become must-stock products of any decent wine bar, shop or supermarket.

Now, it seems, it is the turn of that other world-renowned Spanish gem to receive the magnetising touch of the ‘arti-tecture’ – olive oil. This time, the notorious French artist Philippe Starck, famous for some of the World’s most draw-dropping artworks and designs in public spaces, has been charged with the design of LA Organic’s olive mill. But, will LA Organic’s become the household name it is striving for? I for one, cannot wait to visit.