Danish schools shifted timetables to let teenagers stay in bed; the results are inspiring

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 21:51

Teens need sleep Credit: John-Mark Smith, Pexels

Faced with an increasing mental health crisis among teenagers, 20 schools in Denmark pushed back their start times to let young people stay in bed.

Teenagers need more sleep

According to the National Institute of Public Health, a research foundation in Copenhagen found that teenagers require eight to 10 hours of sleep. Yet, today, more than 60 per cent of 15-year-olds sleep significantly less.

Public health and sleep experts in Denmark noted that teens naturally have a circadian rhythm that is different to adults and that both melatonin (sleep hormone) and cortisol (stress hormone) are released later in the day in teenagers than in adults.

Not only affected by nature but also by the circumstances of the modern world, Catherine Wimmelmann, a senior researcher at the Centre for Childhood Health shared that the number of sleep-deprived teens has doubled since the 1980s; largely caused by excessive screen time.

“If you ask a teenage daughter at 10pm to go to bed and she says ´I´m not sleepy yet´, then she may not be lying,” explained Wimmelmann. “The physiological needs of teenagers do not fit with the way that school system is structured, demanding them to go to school early.”

The school system

Since 2023, 20 schools in Denmark shifted their start times to adapt to the needs of teenagers. The private school, Th. Langs Skole in Silkeborg was the pioneer of the initiative, having begun their trial in 2022. Seeing their results, schools across the country started to follow.

After adding an extra morning hour in the school day, both students and teachers of the Th. Langs Skole were pleasantly surprised. “They sleep better, they sleep longer and they actually have more energy. Not only in the morning but also during the day,” commented the school´s principal Tine Agerholm Kristianses.

One of the students, Emily, aged 15 said; “Before, we were very tired and quite upset in the morning. When we started gathering at 9am, we became happier. We talk to each other instead of looking down at our phones.”

Impressed with the results, the school then collaborated with the tech company, Enversion to track the sleep of young students through an app. Based on the surveys, the students slept an average of 7 hours and 58 minutes during the shortened school days; the quality of sleep was also improved.

The school´s communications officer, Karina Juul Uldal Christesen stated; “Our then-seventh-grade class used to spend an average of 3,5 hours falling asleep before the project. It´s way too much. It fell to 1,6.”

“Structural changes are needed to improve the well-being of young people and to turn around this mental health crisis,” highlighted Eva Molin from Just Human, a Danish NGO, developing methods of keeping teenagers healthy and thriving in the modern world.