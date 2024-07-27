DATE MOVED: Mojacar beach clean-up August 10

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 18:47

Rubbish can pile up fast across the beaches of Andalucia Credit: Coastal Cleaner Andalucia

Mojacar is taking strides in sustainability and recycling, and calling upon its community to join in the efforts.

The Club Deportivo Costa Baria, with the support of the City Council of Mojacar, will be cleaning the beaches on Mojacar, and are inviting the local community to come along and help.

New Date

At 8 am, August 10, on La Rumina Beach opposite Azor Workshop, there will be a “solidarity beach cleanup!” as stated by Mojacar Informa.

This is an updated date from the originally advertised July 28 which has been postponed, now moved to August 10.

Team effort

“The C.D Costa Baria will take care of cleaning the seabed”, according to Mojacar Informa, adding that they count on the “safety of the lifeguards” who have been regularly training for the expected busy beaches in August.

Eco-friendly incentive

This is just one of the many steps Mojacar is taking towards creating a more eco-friendly town, including the installation of new glass recycling containers dotted along the promenade.

Maria Gracia Alarcon, Mojacar’s tourism Councillor, showed her enthusiasm for the recycling project in a statement, saying “We are very involved in this action and we want to encourage all Mojácar residents and visitors to actively take part.”

The Ayuntamiento of Mojacar is motivated to keep Mojacar clean, and is encouraging the community to join the charge.