Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 8:36
Orihuela’s Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Orihuela has organised a series of walking routes for August that are aimed at tourists and residents.
The routes showcase the municipality’s diverse biodiversity and rich cultural heritage, spanning from the coast to the centre, the orchard, and various districts.
The Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, said: “This month, coastal routes are particularly notable, focusing on the flora and fauna of Glea and Cabo Roig.”
“Additionally, we offer routes in our garden and districts, such as the Magic Mountain of Arneva and Hurchillo, and the Bonanza Dinner under the stars.”
The first route kicks off on Thursday, August 1, with a night excursion titled “Moths and Flora in the Light of the Moon in Punta de la Glea”,
This route offers participants the chance to uncover the hidden secrets of the Punta de La Glea flora microreserve, a biodiversity refuge in Orihuela.
Routes continue throughout August finishing on Thursday, August 29, the “Bonanza Dinner in the Light of the Stars” at the Pinar de Bonanza Recreational Area.
This activity includes a short night route to discover the Sierra de Orihuela by moonlight, listen to nocturnal birds of prey, and observe the stars using mobile applications and a terrestrial telescope.
Participants will enjoy an outdoor dinner in this natural setting.
More information is available on the website orihuelaturistica.es or via WhatsApp at (+34) 673 836 385.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
