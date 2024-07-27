D’Local Groove live and groovin’ Louie Louie

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 8:00

D'Local Groove live and groovin'. Credit: Mario Alonso, D'Local Groove & Colorado Producciones

D’Local Groove play Estepona’s Louis Louis Club on Friday August 2 at 11pm with some essential Urban sounds.

D’Local Groove, made up of seven musicians, all with extensive experience on the Canarian music scene, have come together to form this very particular urban music band. A live show full of energy and songs fusing every dance-inspiring genre that moves them. Neo-soul, R&B, Reggae, Funk and Blues, fun songs with some cheeky and wry lyrics. For me there are even overtones of influence from Jamiroquai and even a hint of Erykah Badu, mixed in with a taste of the tropics and cool Jazz.

Calling out racism

Their focus is on calling out racism, inequality and talking truth to power on the issues of migration, not least in the Canary Islands. The project explores the roots of Canarian music and draws on classic influences to guide them through their own melodies and lyrics in a powerful live performance that stirs movement and a plenty of dancing. Lead singer, Alba Serrano gives the band a wide array of registers and an endless number of new paths, which the group blows the audience away with at each concert.

The concert starts at 11pm on Friday August 2 at Louis Louis in Estepona. Tickets can be bought online from the Louie Louie website.