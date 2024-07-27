E-Biking the Marbella mountains

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 16:26

Part of the E-Bike tour of the Mountains near Marbella Credit: nalusur.com

Fit and Healthy day out in the mountains with some fine wine at the finish. Just what we need to escape the brouhaha of the coast and fill our lungs with fresh mountain air.

NaluSur are offering just that. Their Electric Mountain Bike & Wine tour is an adventure but with a little bit of luxury added. They will lend you a top of the range Electric Mountain Bike, lead you on a climb of the mountain trails of the Sierra Blanca to reach traditional White Villages, then zoom back downhill to finish the tour with a good glass of wine and some tasty tapas in a coastal Bodega. This wine and bike tour will amaze you with the beauty of its scenery.

E-Bikes and Professional English-speaking guides

Their professional guides will provide full instructions on the use of the electric mountain bike before starting out along ancient mountain trails, up hills you never thought possible on a bike.

Included in the price are a top of the range electric mountain bike, a helmet, a fully-qualified English-speaking guide, a glass of wine, beer or soft drink, plus two tapas per person, accident and liability insurance. The tour requires at least a reasonable level of fitness and ability to keep moving for 3 hours, you need to know how to ride a bike, of course, and have at least some knowledge of how to use the gears. They say the route is not difficult, but there may be some challenging sections to pass through on foot. And groups are limited to a maximum of 8.

The cost of everything is €99 per person and it starts out from Real Club Marítimo de Marbella, Puerto Deportivo. You can make a booking on nalusur.com.