E-scooters under scrutiny in Germany

By Linda Hall • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 21:41

E-SCOOTERS: Careless parking causes accidents Photo credit: Pixabay/Tho-Ge

Fatalities and injuries involving e-scooters rose in 2023, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) stated.

Approximately 80 per cent of the victims were under 45, Destatis said, adding that e-scooters were now “an integral part” of the country’s street scene with 9,425 e-scooter accidents reported last year. This was 14 per cent more than in 2022, while the 22 deaths doubled those of the previous year, Destatis revealed.

Inadequate use of the road or pavements and riding under the influence of alcohol were the most frequent causes of electric scooter accidents, 60 per cent of which occurred in cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

The Statistics Office also commented that these annual figures did not include accidents caused by haphazardly-parked scooters, with some municipalities now stipulating that they should be left in specifically designated spots.

Referring to the Destatis figures, the managing director of the German Insurance Association (GDV) Jorg Asmussen pointed out to the DW newspaper that every accident resulting in personal injury cost, on average, more than €13,000 when taking into account the cost of medical treatment, loss of work and subsequent compensation.

“E-scooters have no place on footpaths,” Asmussen stressed. “Riders increase the risk of accidents for themselves and for others.”

Spain is now introducing strict regulations that include a licence and insurance while Paris has gone even further by banning them.

They had brought “anarchy” to the city streets, mayor Anne Hidalgo declared, and 89 per cent of Parisians clearly agreed with her by voting to ban them.