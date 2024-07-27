Employment booming on the Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 9:39

The Malaga region is getting back to work. Credit: R.Classesn, Shutterstock.

Employment in the Malaga region is booming, but not just in restaurants and bars, reveals new government study.

In the second quarter of this year, there were over 50,000 new jobs created, an increase never before seen in the region. But, what types of jobs? No, not just seasonal work in bars, restaurants and hotels. 31,000 were in the Service industry alone and 17,000 in Construction. The biggest areas of growth have been seen in Construction, followed by Services, and then Industry.

Biggest growth in construction

Currently there are some 80,000 employed in Construction in the region, the highest figure since the crash of 2008. While increased employment in the Service sector on the Costa del Sol, often interpreted as just being seasonal work in tourism and leisure, that particular number has not increased much on last year. Under the umbrella of Services, the biggest rises in contracted employees are in administration, the judiciary and even in new technologies.

Retail, which continues to be one of the biggest employers in the region, has made notable increases, while administrative jobs related to rental activities, travel agencies and tour operators are much more impressive than this time last year.

Tech jobs increasing 900 per year

The fourth sector employing the most has been in Scientific and Technical areas, such as research and development, technical testing and analysis, among others. The tech industry in the Malaga region is averaging 900 new employees a year, which compared to hospitality might seem insignificant, but when you add up the satellite economy around those new jobs, the overall figure is much higher.