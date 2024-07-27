Estepona: art gallery in the street

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 20:34
Mural painting winner from 2020 in Estepona.
Credit: ayuntamiento.estepona.es
Estepona Council is currently looking for boring walls on the sides of local buildings to allow artists to paint colourful murals.
The Council is hoping local residents associations and owners of private buildings with dull side façades are going to give over their unsightly walls to street art as part of the local Mural Route plan. A competition, expected to be held in September or October, for Urban Artists hopes to bring art to the streets of the town and people living in the area will be able to propose ideas for what they would like to see on the sides of their buildings and in their streets.
A total of ten walls are currently being sought, on which the finalists of the competition will get to display their massive images, converting the streets of Estepona into a giant open-air art gallery. The judges of the competition will be giving consideration not only to the artistic merit of the art works submitted, but also varying styles, how contemporary the art is as well as its cultural/historical relevance.
So far, Estepona’s Mural Route counts on 62 walls that have been adorned with official artworks, including the first Braille mural in Spain.
