Fishcakes versus VAR in Norway

By Linda Hall • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 16:35

VAR: Norway’s football fans don’t want it Photo credit: CC/Carlos Figueroa

A match between top football teams Rosenborg and Lillestrom ended in chaos when fans objected to the use of video-assisted refereeing (VAR).

Supporters had come from far and wide to see the two teams play at Rosenborg’s Lerkendal Stadium but the match was continually interrupted as VAR-haters from both sides threw tennis balls, fishcakes and even smoke bombs onto the pitch.

At one point, the Lillestrom faction held up a banner declaring, “We shall never give up, VAR will go away.”

The teams left the pitch on two occasions before the match was eventually abandoned after 32 minutes of play, a decision that supporters claimed was a victory for the opponents of VAR.

Later, Aftenposten, Norway’s most-read newspaper said that they were deluded.

“This wasn’t a victory for anything,” an editorial maintained. “It was just an embarrassing defeat for public decency and fan culture.”

The newspaper also suggested that the management of the Rosenborg and Lillestrom clubs needed to have “a serious talk with their supporters’ groups.”

The Eliteserien incorporates the country’s top clubs, which are all owned by their supporters, and began using VAR in 2023 although fans immediately protested, as they have done elsewhere in the Nordic countries. These include Sweden where opposition to VAR was so loud that the Swedish Football Federation put aside plans to trial the system later in 2024.

The same Aftenposten article went on to say there were “good arguments” for dropping VAR, but added that any decision needed to be arrived-at democratically.

Whether that happens remains to be seen as only 10 of the 32 clubs in Norway’s top football leagues want the system removed. The remainder are either neutral or in favour of VAR, according to figures quoted in another publication, tabloid VG.