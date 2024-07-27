Trending:

Flashback to the 80s at Hostal Rural

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 15:02

Jay Francis (left) performing a George Michael tribute and Michelle Miles Okay (right) providing 80s show and disco classics.

Flashback to the 80s on Sunday, August 11, at a night of music and fancy dress with a George Michael tribute act. 

Support of Vera Lions

In support of Vera & District Lions Club, Galeforce Productions “presents an 80s extravaganza”, as stated by the organisers.

Two exciting performers

The night will feature the headline act, Jay Francis from Tenerife, performing as George Michael to complete the 80s feels.

Additionally, there will be a support act from Michelle Miles, performing 80s show and disco.

Fancy dress encouraged

“80s Fancy dress is very welcome!”, says the organisers, so get your best denim on or your most vibrant workout gear and get to the dancefloor!

Where and when?

The night will be hosted at Hostal Rural, in Turre, with doors opening at 8 pm on Sunday, August 11.

Tickets are €15 per person, and can be purchased from either the Hostal Rural or the Lions Shop, located in Turre.

Written by

Harry Sinclair

Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

