By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 15:40

Grease sing a long night, The Cazbah Credit CC Wikipedia

There’s a Grease sing-a-long show at The Cazbah Live Lounge, Torre Nueva, Mijas on Saturday August 3.

‘Summer Nights‘ at the Cazbah Live Lounge wouldn’t be complete with the ‘Hopelessly Devoted‘ songs of ‘Beauty School Dropout‘, ‘Sandy‘ and ‘The One That She Wants‘, the original ‘Greased Lightning‘ himself, Danny Zuko.

Hopelessly Devoted To You

A night of enjoyment and song with the Cazbah Production Team running through all best-known tunes from the iconic musical, Grease. It will be a full night of dancing, singing and other performances and an unforgettable night out for everyone.

The Cazbah Live Lounge almost scores consistently 5 stars on review sites for its friendly atmosphere, lively and fun entertainment, friendly and efficient bar staff, and reasonably priced drinks.

Like rama lama lama Ka dinga da dinga

Even if ‘It’s Raining On Prom Night‘, ‘We Go Together‘, so see you there. Doors open at 6pm, while the The Grease ‘Rock n’ Roll Party’ starts at 9pm on Saturday August 3. Entry costs €15.