Hungry athletes run on empty in Paris

By Linda Hall • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 19:54

BASIC SUPPLIES: Olympic Village ran out of eggs on eve of the Games Photo credit: Pixabay/akirEVarga

The gods on Olympus might have been served ambrosia and nectar, but teams competing at the Paris Olympic Games are unimpressed by the food.

The Olympic Village expects to serve around 13 million meals during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with six main areas providing French, Asian, Afro-Caribbean and international cuisine, featuring 500 different recipes.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands Olympic committee (NOCNSF) has ordered five microwaves so that the athletes can supplement the food on offer.

“The food is good, French cuisine is good, but it has to be there,” NOCNSF director Andre Cats told the media on July 26.

To make up the shortfall, the Dutch committee is despatching top-quality frozen meals for its athletes, who are not the only competitors to complain about the insufficient provisions.

Eggs, chicken and some carbohydrates were already in short supply on the eve of the Games and Sodexo Live, the company responsible for catering, has had to increase its daily orders of the most-requested items from the Carrefour Group, which provides the fresh produce.

Meanwhile Team GB are flying in another chef to prepare meals at the Performance Lodge in Clichy, a hub for the athletes, their families and friends away from all the activities and buzz at the Olympic Village.

The British Olympic Association’s chief executive, Andy Anson, told the Times the food was “not adequate” and required a “dramatic improvement.”

Anson also questioned the quality of the food, pointing out athletes were being served with raw meat.