Italy is not amused

By Linda Hall • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 11:17

JAVIER COLOMINA: Spanish diplomat will be Nato’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood Photo credit: Flickr/Moldova parliament

Spanish diplomat Javier Colomina has been appointed Nato’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood and Italy is not happy.

Colomina, a Nato deputy assistant secretary-general for Political Affairs and Security as well as the Secretary-General’s special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, has now been assigned to the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel regions.

The role should have gone to an Italian, the government headed by Giorgia Meloni insisted, and Meloni herself stressed the strategic importance of Nato’s southern flank during the summit held in Washington in early July. The next Special Representative should be Italian, she said at the time.

Giangiacomo Calovini, who represents Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party on the Italian parliament’s Foreign Affairs committee, expressed disappointment when Colomina was named as the Southern Neighbourhood’s special representative.

The Mediterranean region and Africa were crucial not only for Italy and the European Union, but the entire alliance, Calovini said.

“Soon, in October, Mark Rutte will take over as Nato’s new Secretary General,” he pointed out. “He has maintained great relations with Meloni. We do hope that there can be a change and that an Italian delegate will be in charge instead.”

“If the person in charge ends up being Italian, it’s better for us, although the important thing is that Meloni’s view will be given recognition,” he added.

But for the time being, the last word went to Nato Secretary-General Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel regions are important to our alliance. Javier Colomina has extensive experience in dealing with Nato partners. His appointment will further strengthen Nato’s important work in the south.”