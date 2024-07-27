By EWN •
Discover a delightful culinary journey
Located in the heart of Fuengirola’s vibrant Fish Alley. Open daily, this family-run establishment welcomes you with warm hospitality and a friendly atmosphere. Operating hours are from 15:00 to 23:00 Monday to Thursday, and from 13:00 to 23:30 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering ample time to savour their exquisite cuisine.
Parking is available in the underground car park close by.
Kamasutra’s menu boasts an impressive array of Indian favourites, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every palate. Start your meal with classic appetisers such as crispy onion bhajis, a selection of samosas , setting the stage for a memorable dining experience. The main courses feature a diverse selection of dishes, including creamy Kormas, flavourful Tikka Masalas, and aromatic Bhunas. Kamasutra boasts a large vegetarian menu selection .Complement your meal with their amazing selection of rice varieties and delicious Peshwari bread.
Quality is paramount at Kamasutra, where each dish is crafted with care and precision, resulting in flavours that are truly phenomenal. Despite the high standards, the menu is reasonably priced, making it an excellent choice for both dine-in and takeaway options.
Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to Fuengirola, Kamasutra Indian Restaurant is a must-visit destination for authentic Indian cuisine. Enjoy the exceptional food, friendly service, and the inviting atmosphere that makes every visit special.
Calle de la Cruz 8, 29640 Fuengirola
632 074 497
