Lorca’s hot summer: Hotel bookings and visitor numbers rise

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 11:11

Tourists Flock to Lorca Image: Shutterstock/ JL. Lago

HOTELS in Lorca are buzzing this summer! According to Santiago Parra, Lorca’s Tourism Councillor, the first half of July saw an 11 per cent increase in hotel guests compared to the same period last year. A survey by the Murcia Region Tourism Institute (ITREM) revealed that hotel occupancy jumped from 52 per cent in 2023 to 63 per cent in 2024.

Visitor Numbers Soar: 33.1 per cent Increase Year-Over-Year

But that’s not all. Parra shared that Lorca has welcomed 33.1 per cent more travellers year-over-year, reaching a total of 15,728 visitors. This impressive growth makes Lorca one of the top tourist destinations in the Murcia Region.

Exceltur Highlights Murcia’s Summer Growth Prospects

The positive trend is backed by Exceltur, which ranks Murcia among the regions with the best summer growth prospects. Parra noted that while foreign tourists are on the rise, most visitors to Lorca’s Tourist Office, the Castle, and the Visitor Centre are still nationals.

Effective Promotions and Partnerships Drive Lorca’s Success

Mayor Fulgencio Gil’s efforts are paying off. Parra attributed the success to effective promotional campaigns and strategic partnerships. And the fun doesn’t stop here. Lorca has lined up a variety of activities, including guided tours, nighttime events, and live music dinners, all detailed on www.lorca.es.

‘We invite everyone to explore Lorca’s rich cultural and tourist offerings this summer,’ Parra concluded.

About Lorca in the Region of Murcia

Lorca is a city known for its historical significance and attractive tourist offerings. With landmarks like the Lorca Castle and a well-preserved old town, the city provides a mix of historical interest and modern amenities. This summer, Lorca has seen an increase in both hotel bookings and visitor numbers, reflecting its growing appeal. The city’s combination of cultural activities, including guided tours and local events, along with effective promotional efforts, has contributed to its rising status as a popular destination in Spain.

