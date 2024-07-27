By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 10:38

Seldom Sober performing at Chiringuito Yemaya in Mojacar Credit: Seldom Sober /fb

Mojacar residents and tourists have felt confused by the stopping of live music at 9 pm each night, usually a prime time for performers and the crowd.

Live music in the night

With the summer days lasting longer, and the heat picking up, many are starting their nights out later than usual.

For many residents of Mojacar, going to see live music just as the night starts, and the air cools, can be an exciting and fun end to the day, and start to the night.

Blue lights

However, recently police have been seen asking establishments to stop their live performers at 9 pm, a time that usually sees the biggest crowds.

While this remained a mystery at first, and the conspiracy theories came out, it has now been revealed to be a decision in the direction of coexistence.

Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

In a statement made by the Ayuntamiento de Mojacar, it states that “coastal municipalities that have obtained the declaration of a zone of large tourism numbers”, which does include Mojacar, “small-format performances (concerts) can be authorised between the hours of 1 pm to 12 am”.

In relation to the recent closing of said concerts, they add “With the exception of 9 pm to 11 pm”.

According to the Ayuntamiento de Mojacar, this is being introduced with the “aim of finding a balance and co-existence” with the surrounding establishments that serve food.

Some residents have taken to social media to voice their grievances, losing the opportunity to see and support their favourite local bands.

Nevertheless, this is in the effort of community and cohabitation with positive intentions.