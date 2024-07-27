By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 10:38
Seldom Sober performing at Chiringuito Yemaya in Mojacar
Credit: Seldom Sober /fb
Mojacar residents and tourists have felt confused by the stopping of live music at 9 pm each night, usually a prime time for performers and the crowd.
With the summer days lasting longer, and the heat picking up, many are starting their nights out later than usual.
For many residents of Mojacar, going to see live music just as the night starts, and the air cools, can be an exciting and fun end to the day, and start to the night.
However, recently police have been seen asking establishments to stop their live performers at 9 pm, a time that usually sees the biggest crowds.
While this remained a mystery at first, and the conspiracy theories came out, it has now been revealed to be a decision in the direction of coexistence.
In a statement made by the Ayuntamiento de Mojacar, it states that “coastal municipalities that have obtained the declaration of a zone of large tourism numbers”, which does include Mojacar, “small-format performances (concerts) can be authorised between the hours of 1 pm to 12 am”.
In relation to the recent closing of said concerts, they add “With the exception of 9 pm to 11 pm”.
According to the Ayuntamiento de Mojacar, this is being introduced with the “aim of finding a balance and co-existence” with the surrounding establishments that serve food.
Some residents have taken to social media to voice their grievances, losing the opportunity to see and support their favourite local bands.
Nevertheless, this is in the effort of community and cohabitation with positive intentions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.