More bus routes into a pedestrian Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 8:40

Artist's rendition of new pedestrian area between Malaga Park and the port. Credit: malaga.eu

Plans for a €400 million road tunnel under Malaga and the pedestrianisation of streets linking La Malagueta promenade, the port and the city centre on the cards again this week as Malaga council reveals plans to make travelling into the heart of the city by bus, much closer to reality.

Ambitious project

The local council in Malaga is advancing in its hope to build a road tunnel that will pedestrianise the area of Malaga park and the port. The ambitious project will mean putting the current 6 lanes of traffic underground, and extending Malaga Park to meet the port. Currently, reaching the port on foot requires crossing multiple lanes of traffic, and given Malaga’s increase in pedestrians, mostly from tourism, it is hoped that the stroll from the Cathedral to the port, will be seamless.

Facilitate the entry of more bus lines into the city centre

The plan is anticipated to also open up the chance of more bus lines into the city centre using a new underground bus station under the site of the current and outdated one in front of the port. The economic viability of the concept is currently being studied and the Council hopes to publish their findings in the following weeks.

Also, as part of the plan, the narrow, often congested Avenida Canovas del Castillo which joins the park, castle and Malagueta beach, would be pedestrianised so encourage walking to and from the beach.