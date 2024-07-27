Neighbours halt petrol station, Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 11:21

2 year campaign to stop petrol station bears fruit. Credit: Urb La Campana, Change.org

A petition signed by local residents in the Pueblo Campana neighbourhood, in Las Lagunas, Mijas has managed to halt works on a new petrol station.

Neighbours have been campaigning for the better part of the last 2 years to halt the project of the building of a petrol station because of the environmental, health and traffic congestion impact they believe the petrol station would have.

Political side-swipe

Works on the site have been suspended by the local council pending a new environmental study. In a political side-swipe, the current Mijas council has made it clear to local residents that the licence for the project was granted by the previous local government and it was not them that gave the go ahead. They are now requesting documentation that they believe was missing in the original construction proposal, and have requested that the health delegation from the regional government revise their documentation too.

In the meantime, the works remain suspended. The rejection by the more than 1,000 neighbours was on the grounds that a petrol station needs to be at least 10 metres distance from housing and the risk such a project would pose on air quality and the health to local residents was undue, and not mentioning the traffic congestion and noise pollution it would cause.