News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Updated: 27 Jul 2024 • 10:25

PRINCESS ELIZABETH: Belgium’s future Queen has an Oxford degree Photo credit: Belgian Royal Family

Belgium: Oxford degree Princess Elizabeth, Belgium’s future Queen, has graduated from Oxford, where the 22-year-old began a History and Politics degree at Lincoln College in 2021. The royal, whose formal title is Duchess of Brabant, will now begin a master’s degree in Public Policy at Harvard University in Boston.

Denmark: Decision time A Danish court will decide on August 15 whether to extradite anti-whaling activist 73-year-old Paul Watson to Japan. The US-Canadian environmentalist who was arrested on an international warrant in Denmark’s autonomous territory, Greenland, is accused of damaging a Japanese whaling ship in the Antarctic in 2022.

Berry nice A thirteenth century law allows members of the public to pick berries wherever they grow, including the hedges or fences of private land providing these can be reached without trespassing. They should not be sold and each person may pick enough to “fill a hat”, usually interpreted these days as a small container.

Norway: No-fly zone Three climate activists were removed from runways at Oslo’s Gardermoen airport after they cut through the perimeter fence and unfurled a banner in an unsuccessful bid to disrupt air traffic on July 24. Norway was one of the 10 countries in Europe and the US where activists targeted airports on the same day.

Sporting chance Nine Ghana nationals disappeared after entering Norway on Schengen visas obtained with forged documents identifying them as a Paralympic team competing in the Paris Games. Ghana’s National Paralympic Committee said the “team” was unknown to the organisation and did not represent it “in any capacity.”

Italy: Sore throat JANNIK SINNER, the World Number One in tennis from Italy’s South Tyrol region, said that to his “huge disappointment”, tonsillitis had prevented him from playing in the Paris Olympics. He explained that although he had spent couple of days resting, his doctor had diagnosed tonsillitis “and strongly advised against playing.”

Easy terms LUXURY carmaker Ferrari began accepting payment in cryptocurrency from European dealers in late July after successfully introducing the system in the US in 2023 and will extend the method by the end of 2024. It was also working with several cryptocurrency payment companies to ensure safe transactions, Ferrari said.

Germany: War-weary The government intends to reduce its financial aid to Ukraine, while at home politicians criticised the amount of money that is given to refugees. Iryna Shulikina, who heads a Ukrainian association in Berlin, said members had noticed that there is now less support in Germany than when Russia first invaded their country

Kebab kerfuffle Germany has objected to Turkey’s claim for EU protected status for the doner kebab, which it hopes to register as a named speciality like Serrano ham or Neapolitan pizza. Arguing that this would drive up the price of the popular street food, Germany filed an objection only hours before the July 24 deadline ended.

Netherlands: Cashing up Small online banks fear they might have to accept cash from clients now that a newly-introduced law endeavours to ensure that cash does not stop circulating. The banks complained that this would oblige them to work with the Geldmaat cashpoint system installed by ING, ABN Amro and Rabobank.

Namesakes The Hague now has a bridge named Golden Earring after the Dutch rock band formed in 1961, while another is called Pim Fortuyn in memory of the politician assassinated in 2002. The town hall decided on a bridge for Fortuyn, reasoning that owing to his radical views many would not like living in street with his name.

France: Cold facts The International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed that France could host the 2030 Winter Olympics although there are strings attached. The IOC said that it had chosen France only after President Emmanuel Macron said he would ask next prime minister to provide a “financial guarantee” for hosting the Games.

Dance on The Games’ opening ceremony featured 3,000 dancers as planned after they called off a threatened strike once the organisers agreed to last-minute pay increases following unions accusations of “outrageous disparities” between performers. This meant the lowest-paid saw payments increased by between €160 and €240.

Finland: Spending less Card payment figures analysed by the Nordea bank revealed that Finland showed the most noticeable decline in spending in June, with a 4 per cent reduction on the same period last year. Although spending dipped slightly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, nominal value of payments differed little from 2023.

Paris date After a three-day road journey, Nalli and Quattro, two sniffer dogs and their handlers, are assisting the French police with security patrols during the Olympic Games. Although both are trained to detect explosives, Nalli earned the title of Hero Dog, after helping to track down a child lost in a snowdrift in 2023.

Ireland: Data drama Datacentre used more electricity in 2023 than all of the country’s urban homes combined, the Central Statistics Office announced. Ireland’s increasing number of datacentres used 21 per cent of all electricity produced, a 20 per cent increase on 2022 and the first time the tech sector used more than households.

Baby boom The Births and Deaths at Local Electoral Areas report for 2021, the latest year with available figures, revealed that Carrick-on-Shannon had the highest fertility rate in Ireland. The town had a 61.2 fertility rate per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 49, followed by Enniscorthy (60.8) and Ballybay-Clones (60.6).

Portugal: Waste not Passengers arriving at Faro airport on July 23 were confronted by a baggage carousel with transparent suitcases, each filled with 40 litres of seawater. The suitcases, part of the Algarve-wide Save Water campaign, were there to remind tourists that careful use of water could bring daily savings of 40 litres per person.

Copper-plated Environment minister Maria da Graça Carvalho announced that the government was launching a national strategy for “critical raw materials” including important minerals like copper. Experts explained that Portugal’s complex geology gave it “enormous potential” in metallic and non-metallic resources.

Sweden: Store closes The French sporting goods chain Decathlon announced that it was ceasing business operations in Sweden at the end of July. “The current global economic situation and its impact on our activities in Sweden have forced us to sadly make this difficult decision,” a Decathlon spokesperson said.

Bugs are safe New research by the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) in Uppsala, which analysed insects collected at four different locations in Sweden over the past 35 years, showed that insects had not dwindled during this time. “In Alnarp (Skane) insects have even increased,” Mattias Jonsson, leader of the study, revealed.