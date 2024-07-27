Trending:

Panoramic views over Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 10:12

New views of Estepona from a big wheel Credit: cultura.estepona.es

Estepona is planning a new highlight to its promenade, a 40-metre-tall ferris wheel with air-conditioned cabins.

The ‘Princess’ ferris wheel is due to be installed and up and running at the beginning of August and will continue in service until the end of September. All 14 of its cabins, each of which has room for 8 people, are said to be air-conditioned and will offer locals and visitors a new perspective over the city. It is expected, too, that the North African coast will also be visible depending on climatic conditions.

Ferris wheel hopes to offer views along the Costa del Sol.
Credit: cultura.estepona.es

Geotechnical tests are currently being run in the final stage before installation which will be situated on the promenade at the crossing of Av Juan Carlos I and the Unión Europea roundabout. The owners of the ferris wheel will be renting the public space from the council for the duration of its operation until the end of September.

