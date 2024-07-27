Panoramic views over Estepona

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 10:12
New views of Estepona from a big wheel
Credit: cultura.estepona.es
Estepona is planning a new highlight to its promenade, a 40-metre-tall ferris wheel with air-conditioned cabins.
The ‘Princess’ ferris wheel is due to be installed and up and running at the beginning of August and will continue in service until the end of September. All 14 of its cabins, each of which has room for 8 people, are said to be air-conditioned and will offer locals and visitors a new perspective over the city. It is expected, too, that the North African coast will also be visible depending on climatic conditions.
Geotechnical tests are currently being run in the final stage before installation which will be situated on the promenade at the crossing of Av Juan Carlos I and the Unión Europea roundabout. The owners of the ferris wheel will be renting the public space from the council for the duration of its operation until the end of September.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.