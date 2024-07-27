Puerto Banús’ street market chic

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 8:00

Puerto Banús street market. Credit: JosephWGallagher, Shutterstock

Explore this cute yet stylish destination filled with some of the most surprising discoveries, and delectable treats at the Puerto Banús street market.

Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm in the bustling Centro Plaza commercial area, is the venue for this chic but casual event.

Antiques, works of art and fashion accessories can be found among the stalls at this Puerto Banús bazaar, widely recognised as Marbella’s most beloved of Saturday markets, offering an abundance of unique products with sophisticated and boutique-style appeal. The market is said to be a passport to an amazing cultural adventure, whether you’re looking for unusual souvenirs, hidden gems, or are just enjoying the lively bustle.

Not a common flea market

It is not a common flea market other than it follows the rituals of being held once a week, of being a street market. But the Puerto Banús street market is much more than that. It grabs one’s attention, at first, because as Saturday markets go, it is not very busy. Works of art, fashion accessories, antiques, curiosities, golf articles and avant-garde crafts are displayed and easily perused among the stalls including one that even allows you to take photos with trained parrots.

Amidst the vibrant environment, everyone is guaranteed a safe and seamless experience by the amiable local police. They skilfully manage traffic and send guests to reserved parking spaces so you may enjoy the enchanting market carefree.