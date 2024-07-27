By Anna Ellis •
Radiology revamp: €1.1M boost for the Vega Baja. Image: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com.
The Ministry of Health has invested €1.1 million in new equipment and upgrades for the Radiology departments at Vega Baja Hospital, Almoradí Health Centre, and Orihuela Specialty Centre.
This investment aims to expedite the availability of radiological images and reduce patient radiation exposure.
The Orihuela Health Department has completed the installation and commissioning of digital radiology rooms, featuring double detectors and column-to-floor X-ray tubes.
These digital radiology systems replace outdated analogue equipment, enhancing image resolution, quality, speed, and overall efficiency.
The investment includes nearly €900,000 allocated for four new digital radiology units: one at Vega Baja Hospital, one at Almoradí Health Centre, and two at Orihuela Specialty Centre.
Additionally, extensive renovations have been carried out in these facilities to improve the environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.
Upgrades include replacing floors and vertical walls, renewing ceilings, and installing new lighting, air conditioning, and carpentry.
The workspace for professionals has also been expanded to facilitate their work.
