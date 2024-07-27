The “British Queen of dressage,” Charlotte Dujardin blocked from the 2024 Olympics

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 12:01

Charlotte Dujardin with a horse. Credit: Charlotte Dujardin, Facebook

The “British Queen of dressage,” Charlotte Dujardin was suspended from the Olympics, after a video went viral, revealing her abusive treatment of a horse.

Less than 72 hours before the Opening Ceremony, a video of the Olympic contestant, Charlotte Dujardin caused a wave of criticism, showing the equestrian whipping a horse “like a circus elephant” 24 times.

The footage

The video was released by the Dutch lawyer, Stephan Wensing, on behalf of an anonymous client, a “student” of Charlotte Dujardin. The video was filmed several years ago but was released just in time for the Olympics.

Although the student´s nationality is withheld, some have linked such a timely release to the rivalry between Team GB and Team NL in the competition. Madeleine Hill, former dressage correspondent at Horse & Hound magazine commented; “The timing of this video days before the Olympics smells of sabotage. To me it is suspect.”

Team NL stated; “We are aware the video was released by a Dutch lawyer but would like to emphasise that the origin and the release has got no relation whatsoever to the Dutch Olympic team.” The lawyer also emphasised; “It´s not fun to ruin a career. (My client) is not celebrating but she told me this had to be done as she wants to save dressage.”

Save dressage

The head of the UK´s organisation for dressage, Jason Brautigam stated in his letter to members; “I do find claims that this was done to “save dressage” somewhat disingenuous, given that it was timed to cause maximum damage to our sport.” He added; “However, what will save dressage is how we all respond to the crisis by demonstrating our love and care for horses.”

He referred to Dujardin´s actions as “completely unacceptable,” and noted; “We have all been shocked and appalled by this indefensible conduct.” Following the release of the video, Dujardin was given a six-month provisional ban, was cut off by multiple sponsors and is to be stripped of her CBE award.

This was not the first case of animal cruelty for the equestrian medallist; Dujardin was similarly banned from the European Championship in 2019, as “blood was found on the flank of the horse,” according to the official statement.

Faced with the startling accusations, Dujardin made a public apology, expressing that she feels “deeply ashamed” of her actions, and stating it was an “error of judgement”. Despite the cruel treatment seen in the video appearing as a thoughtless habit, she stated; “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses.”

The nature of dressage

“Horses don´t volunteer – they can only submit to violence and coercion. It´s time for the Olympics to move into the modern era,” commented Kathy Guillermo, the US senior vice president of the animal rights group Peta.

The alarming incident caused animal rights groups across the world to reprise their calls to ban equestrian sports from the Olympics. Guillermo noted the terrifying casualty of celebrating the breaking of a horse´s spirit; “Yet again, an Olympic rider has been caught on video abusing a horse to force the animal to behave in an entirely unnatural way, simply for her own glory.”

While for the casual viewer, it may be difficult to draw the line between discipline and abuse, the Spanish dressage trainer, Patricia Sanchez explained; “The line that should not be crossed is when you stop respecting the animal, when it is used as a machine and not as a partner that you should love and protect above your priorities.”

Another horse welfare activist and author, Julie Taylor urged society to re-evaluate equestrian sports in competitions; “In elite equestrian sport horses are more or less constantly exposed to painful stimuli in order to perform. It happens right in front of the judges and is televised and admired by millions of people who are unable to recognise the signs of pain and fear displayed by the horses.”